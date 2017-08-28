Thompson Hine Bolsters IP Group With Ex-FisherBroyles Atty

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP has bolstered its intellectual property practice in its Atlanta office with the addition of a former FisherBroyles LLP attorney who specializes in patent procurement and counseling, litigation and licensing.



Eugene Joswick, who goes by “E.J.,” joined the firm as a partner on Aug. 14, according to an Aug. 18 announcement.



He told Law360 in an emailed statement that he was impressed by Thompson Hine’s “innovation and focus on efficiency and predictability, and their proprietary program, called SmartPaTH."



"Law firms talk about changing to...

