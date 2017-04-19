Uber Asks 3rd Circ. Not To Revive Philly Cab Antitrust Suit

By John Kennedy

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Taxi Association should not get its antitrust suit against Uber reinstated because its alleged injuries are the result of an increase, rather than a decrease in competition, Uber told the Third Circuit on Friday.

The PTA and about 80 transportation companies say that U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez improperly dismissed their second amended complaint in March and have argued that Uber Technologies Inc. illegally entered the city by ignoring taxi regulations imposed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

“But, as appellants’ multiple attempts to craft...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Philadelphia Taxi Association, et al v. Uber Technologies Inc


Case Number

17-1871

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

April 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular