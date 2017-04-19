Uber Asks 3rd Circ. Not To Revive Philly Cab Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Taxi Association should not get its antitrust suit against Uber reinstated because its alleged injuries are the result of an increase, rather than a decrease in competition, Uber told the Third Circuit on Friday.



The PTA and about 80 transportation companies say that U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez improperly dismissed their second amended complaint in March and have argued that Uber Technologies Inc. illegally entered the city by ignoring taxi regulations imposed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.



“But, as appellants’ multiple attempts to craft...

