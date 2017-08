DOT Asks DC Circ. To Bless $5.6B Purple Line Reviews

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that a federal judge overstepped when ordering the Federal Transit Administration to complete additional environmental reviews weighing how declining ridership on Washington's problem-plagued Metrorail would impact Maryland’s proposed $5.6 billion Purple Line rail extension.



The FTA said in an opening brief to the D.C. Circuit that the agency reasonably concluded Metrorail’s safety and ridership issues required no supplemental environmental impact statement, because those issues did not significantly change the Purple Line’s overall impact on the...

