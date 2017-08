9th Circ. Partially Revives Securities Suit Against Atossa

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived some of the claims in a securities fraud class action against Atossa Genetics Inc. after finding that the investors behind the suit had properly alleged some public statements by the breast health device maker and its CEO were materially false or misleading.



The three-judge panel said the investors had properly pled materiality and falsity for some but not all of the statements alleged in connection with their Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 claims, partly reversing a Washington federal court’s...

