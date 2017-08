Man Can Be Deported For ‘Aider & Abettor’ Murder Conviction

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that the Board of Immigration Appeals had properly held that a Filipino man’s conviction for second-degree murder as “an aider and abettor” was, in fact, an aggravated felony, denying his bid for review of a deportation order.



In a published ruling, a Ninth Circuit panel denied a petition from Cornelio Dela Cruz Sales Jr., a citizen of the Philippines, who had sought review of a BIA removal order.



Sales had been convicted of second-degree murder in California on an “aiding and...

