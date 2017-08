Fla. Judge Fights 30-Day Unpaid Suspension

Law360, Miami (August 18, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A beleaguered Florida judge made a last-ditch plea for leniency Friday, telling the Florida Supreme Court that an ethics panel's recommendation he serve an unpaid 30-day suspension for refusing to exit cases involving an attorney he was feuding with exceeds existing precedent.



The state Judicial Qualifications Commission's case against St. Lucie County Court Judge Philip Yacucci Jr. was submitted Friday to the high court without oral argument, making the judge's arguments filed earlier in the day the last levied in a back-and-forth debate between the parties over...

To view the full article, register now.