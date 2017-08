Russian KFC Owner Can Be Taxed On Stock Sale: 3rd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Friday largely affirmed a U.S. Tax Court decision that the primary shareholder in a company that owned most of Russia’s Pizza Huts and KFCs could be taxed on stock he bought from a minority shareholder, saying the primary shareholder must accept the "consequences of his business decisions."



Appellant Michael Tseytin bought out his minority shareholder when he sold his company in a merger deal and then transferred all the company’s shares, including what he had just purchased, to the European fast-food...

To view the full article, register now.