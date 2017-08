Jelly Belly Gets 'Cane Juice' Class Action Trimmed

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday trimmed nonmonetary claims from a proposed class action suit alleging Jelly Belly Candy Co. misleadingly referred to sugar in some products as "evaporated cane juice," finding the only injury the lead plaintiff had alleged was that she lost money.



U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney dismissed all claims for equitable relief, finding, "There is nothing in the first amended complaint to suggest that monetary damages would not make plaintiff or the putative class whole." He trimmed the claims under California's...

To view the full article, register now.