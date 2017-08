Google Must Turn Over Foreign Server Data, Pa. Judge Affirms

Law360, Philadelphia (August 18, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday backed a magistrate judge’s order that Google must comply with two search warrants and turn over data stored on overseas servers, deepening a break with the Second Circuit, which reached the opposite conclusion in a case over data Microsoft stored outside of the country.



U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez said that the warrants issued under the Stored Communications Act were legitimate because Google’s personnel would be accessing the data in question from inside the U.S.



The judge pushed back against Google’s...

