Belize Asks High Court To Review $18.5M Arbitration Award

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The government of Belize has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a decision that enforced an $18.5 million London arbitral award in a case involving a Central American bank.



The Belizean government said in its filing, dated Aug. 8, that the D.C. Circuit wrongly affirmed a lower court opinion that said the arbitral award could go forward. Because Belize is not party to the New York Convention, an international agreement providing for the reciprocal enforcement of international arbitration awards, U.S. courts should...

