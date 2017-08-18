Belize Asks High Court To Review $18.5M Arbitration Award
The Belizean government said in its filing, dated Aug. 8, that the D.C. Circuit wrongly affirmed a lower court opinion that said the arbitral award could go forward. Because Belize is not party to the New York Convention, an international agreement providing for the reciprocal enforcement of international arbitration awards, U.S. courts should...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login