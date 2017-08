Insurer Needn't Cover $4M Of Claims Manager Deal: 7th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Novae Corporate Underwriters Ltd. doesn't have to cover $4 million of Cunningham Lindsey Claims Management Inc.'s settlement of allegations that it mismanaged an insurance program for roofing contractors, the Seventh Circuit affirmed on Friday, holding that the deal is unenforceable.



To resolve the underlying case, Cunningham had agreed to stipulate to a judgment in favor of plaintiff Hendricks Holding Co. Inc., in return for an assurance that Hendricks wouldn't seek to collect the sum directly from Cunningham. The claims manager also assigned its rights under a...

