Convicted Lawyer Tells High Court Gov't Let Witnesses Lie

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney convicted of fraudulently inflating a medical device company’s stock has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case, saying the Eleventh Circuit was wrong to sign off on prosecutors’ decision to knowingly use false testimony in his trial by reasoning that the government didn’t suppress evidence that the witnesses lied.



Mitchell Stein, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his part in an alleged scheme to spread misinformation about sales of his employer Signalife Inc., told the high court on...

