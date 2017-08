Contractor Asks Justices To Hear Unskilled Guard FCA Row

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on a False Claims Act suit over allegations that it billed the government for unqualified guards at a military base in Iraq, saying the case turns on questions that remain unanswered after a 2016 landmark high court decision.



Triple Canopy Inc., in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed last week, said the Supreme Court's Escobar decision leaves open the question of whether allegations against the contractor constitute False Claims Act violations under the...

