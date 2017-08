High Court Asked To Review El Salvador Immigrant's Case

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An immigrant facing deportation back to El Salvador has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in after the Ninth Circuit affirmed the Board of Immigration Appeals' conclusion that his status as a former member of a violent gang there wasn’t enough to qualify him for relief.



Wilfredo Reyes, who fled to the U.S. after renouncing his membership in the notoriously violent Mara 18 gang in El Salvador, argued to the high court that the BIA got it wrong when it decided that he wasn’t entitled...

To view the full article, register now.