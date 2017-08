Texas Tells State Court AMC's Tax Win Could Cost $6B

Law360, Dallas (August 18, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Texas has taken a long-running tax refund fight against American Multi-Cinema Inc. to the Texas Supreme Court, where the state comptroller argues allowing AMC to deduct its movie exhibition costs from its franchise taxes would open to the door to $6 billion worth of related refund claims.



In a petition for review filed Wednesday, the state argued the Third Court of Appeals wrongly allowed AMC to deduct from its franchise taxes the costs the chain incurs from showing movies when it allowed a $1.2 million tax...

