Justices Urged To Nix State Takings Precedent In Tax Case

Law360, Washington (August 18, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A small business trade group and constitutional advocacy center both urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to Michigan’s tax foreclosure sale law, saying property owners have been denied their day in court in trying to overturn the law.



The National Federation of Independent Businesses Small Business Legal Center and Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence argued that the Supreme Court’s Williamson County Regional Planning Commission v. Hamilton Bank precedent had gone too far in limiting constitutional takings claims. By requiring litigants to pursue their...

