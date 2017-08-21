FCC Must Mull Local Ownership Rule Impact, TV Group Says

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should consider whether removing local ownership restrictions on "top-four" broadcast stations would cut down on competition in TV content-sharing agreements, the American Television Alliance told the agency on Thursday.



In an ex parte filing, the consumer advocacy group emphasized that relaxing the rules could negatively impact retransmission agreements, in which cable operators must secure broadcasters' permission and usually pay fees before relaying the broadcasters' content.



"We believe ... that the commission would face substantial legal hurdles if it were to relax or...

To view the full article, register now.