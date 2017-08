Mother Sues For $21M Over Infant’s Ankle Injury

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A woman has sued the federal government for $21 million in New York federal court, alleging that medical professionals at a federally funded Manhattan health clinic failed to treat her child’s ankle fracture, leading to the bone healing incorrectly.



Jane Grande alleged in a complaint filed Thursday that Dr. Kwame Kitson and nurse practitioner Henry Van Nguyen, employees of the federally qualified clinic Family Health Center of Harlem, failed to properly diagnose and treat V.G.’s ankle fracture for months, leading to the late discovery of an...

