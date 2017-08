Sales Reps, Ex-Firefighter Cop To NJ Prescription Fraud

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 18, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A retired firefighter and two pharmaceutical sales representatives admitted in New Jersey federal court Friday to taking part in a scheme to defraud state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $25 million through unnecessary prescriptions, a day after two fellow conspirators copped to their roles, authorities announced.



Michael Pepper, 45, of Northfield, New Jersey; Thomas Hodnett, 41, of Voorhees, New Jersey; and Steven Urbanski, 37, of Marlton, New Jersey, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to the U.S....

