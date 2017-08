Bigger Claim Window Sought For Institutionalized NFLers

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing former NFL players in the concussion settlement in Pennsylvania federal court said Friday that “institutionalized” and other unrepresented ex-players should be given two years to register for potential settlement benefits, upping his initial, one-year request from earlier this month.



Tim Howard of Howard & Associates said in a reply brief that the court should create a two-year window so “homeless, institutionalized, incarcerated or incapacitated” ex-players can still seek benefits under the settlement program, building on an initial motion filed Aug. 3 where he...

