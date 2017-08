Ex-Och-Ziff Exec Wants Out Of African Bribery Scheme Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Former executives of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and an affiliate have urged a Brooklyn federal judge to toss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s case claiming they orchestrated a massive bribery scheme that led to $413 million in fines, calling the action time-barred.



The SEC claims Michael Cohen, the former head of Och-Ziff’s European office, and Vanya Baros, an analyst for Och-Ziff unit OZ Management Europe, worked to funnel tens of millions of dollars in bribes to high-ranking government officials in Africa in an effort...

