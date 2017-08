Tempur Sealy Wants Data Breach Class Action Put To Bed

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Tempur Sealy International Inc. and its former website host, Aptos Inc., asked a Georgia federal judge on Friday to toss a proposed class action alleging the companies’ lack of security left consumers vulnerable to a 2016 data breach, arguing the consumer who filed the suit failed to show she had been harmed.



Both Tempur Sealy and Aptos in their separate motions to dismiss the suit asserted that lead plaintiff Michelle Provost lacks Article III standing because she failed to establish any “injury in fact.” The mattress...

