5 Questions As The NCAA Mulls Getting Into Esports

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The NCAA recently said it would explore its "potential role" in esports as more and more colleges launch teams. But observers are curious about exactly what the NCAA's involvement might look like, and whether some of the organization's more controversial rules would apply.



Esports — competitive video game playing — has taken hold in the U.S. and around the world and is gaining popularity on college campuses. Thirty-four institutions of higher learning have registered esports teams with the National Association of Collegiate Esports, and more are...

