Ex-ArthroCare CEO Convicted Again In $750M Fraud Scheme

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury Friday found the former CEO of ArthroCare Corp. guilty of wire fraud and securities fraud for his role in a scheme to inflate the medical device company’s sales and revenue numbers, which cost investors $750 million, after his first conviction was vacated and gave way to a retrial.



After a two-week trial, the jury found Michael Baker, 58, guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of securities fraud and...

