Investor Booted From Cozen, Blank Rome Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday that a British investor who claims that Cozen O'Connor, Blank Rome LLP and Cushman & Wakefield misled him about the viability of a Philadelphia development project ​hadn’t shown sufficient harm to ​remain ​in the case, though the judge kept alive claims from three affiliated businesses.



Berish Berger and two of five corporate investors connected to him were tossed from the suit after U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois determined they had no proof that they'd chipped in any of their own...

