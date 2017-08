Ex-Atty's Counsel Eyes Exit After 2nd Circ. Sanctions Threat

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The counsel for a disbarred lawyer has asked the Second Circuit to let him withdraw from representing the man, citing the “irreparable break down” of the attorney-client relationship as the former lawyer continues trying to void his 12-year-old conviction for aiding an advance-fee scheme despite a court warning that future appeals could trigger sanctions.



Howard D. Simmons said in a filing Friday that he has already made clear to Eric A. Klein that he won't aid further motions from the onetime attorney to overturn his fraud conviction....

