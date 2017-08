Enron Unit’s Fee Bid ‘Murky’ In $21M Nigeria Award Case

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. district court judge on Friday called a former Enron subsidiary's request for about $280,000 in legal fees “murky,” saying payment for work representing the company in its confirmation of a $21 million contract breach arbitral win against the Nigerian government should be more modest.



Judge Christopher R. Cooper said that Enron Nigeria Power Holding Ltd. and the government of Nigeria should get together to find a solution to the legal fee question now that the order rejected a number of assertions made in favor...

