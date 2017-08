Feds Seek To Toss NM, Calif. Royalty Suit Over Nixed Rule

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday asked a California district court to toss a suit claiming it owes millions of dollars in postponed oil, gas and coal royalties to the Golden State and New Mexico, saying the states’ claims are moot because the paused royalties rule will soon be repealed altogether.



In a motion to dismiss the suit for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, the U.S. Department of the Interior said the states can’t get the court to reactivate a royalties rule, called the valuation rule, that...

