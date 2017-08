Flea Market Owner Seeks Probation For $9M MillerCoors Fraud

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A flea market owner who helped a former MillerCoors LLC executive submit $8.6 million in fraudulent invoices for beer marketing events asked an Illinois federal judge to sentence him to probation, saying he had an otherwise unblemished record and repaid his portion of the scheme.



Frank Buonauro Jr., 74, says he admitted to taking part in the scheme, helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation and repaid MillerCoors in full before he was ever charged with a crime — factors in his favor that warrant a lighter...

