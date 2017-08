USC Lawyer Sees Massive Campus Expansion To Completion

Law360, Minneapolis (August 23, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California recently completed its USC Village residential and retail campus project — the largest-ever development in South Los Angeles — and one lawyer at the school has been instrumental in seeing the nearly decade-old project to the finish line.



Land-use lawyer Laurie Stone, who is associate senior vice president of real estate and asset management at USC, has been involved with the project since 2008 and has helped guide the university through the complex process of gaining city approval and finding tenants...

