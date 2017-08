Schott Says US Glass Co. Can't Arbitrate Contract Fight

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT) -- German glass manufacturer Schott AG told a New York federal court on Friday that its dispute with Kopp Glass Inc. over the latter’s alleged refusal to return molds and lab equipment does not belong in arbitration because their supply agreement doesn’t allow it.



Schott AG urged the court to reject Kopp’s Aug. 4 motion to dismiss its case and compel arbitration, saying the contract dispute cannot be arbitrated because the parties never agreed to such terms in their original contract. The terms of their agreement obligated...

