Norges Drops $223M For Stake In Manhattan Tower

Law360, Minneapolis (August 21, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Norges Bank Real Estate Management has picked up a 48 percent stake in an office and retail property on Hudson Street in Manhattan for $223 million, according to an announcement from the Norwegian wealth fund on Monday.



The deal is for a stake in 375 Hudson St., and Norges is picking up the share of the building via a joint venture with Hines Interests LP and Trinity Church Wall Street. The property is close to the Houston Street subway station for the 1 and 2 trains....

