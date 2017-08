Interior Dept. Sued Over Wis. Oneidas' Name Change

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The New York-based Oneida Indian Nation has hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a complaint in federal court, alleging that the department’s approval of a name change for a historically related Wisconsin tribe has created confusion over the tribes’ identities and invites trouble for other tribes with similar names.



A DOI official's approval of a name change from the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin to the Oneida Nation and official federal recognition of the new name in 2016 furthered the tribe’s bid to...

