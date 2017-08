NJ Panel Sinks Prudential Financial Shareholder Suit

Law360, Newark (August 21, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Monday refused to revive a Prudential Financial Inc. shareholder’s lawsuit challenging the company’s handling of unclaimed property, ruling there were no disputed facts suggesting the committee and law firm tasked with probing the matter didn’t act independently from the company.



The three-judge panel’s ruling dealt a blow to Paul Memo, who sought to reverse a lower court’s dismissal of his derivative lawsuit alleging the company inappropriately held unclaimed property, resulting in the company posting stronger earnings than it should have...

