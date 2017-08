DOE, Contractor Settle After Confidential Info Disclosure

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- UT-Battelle LLC, which manages and operates the Department of Energy’s science- and energy-focused Oak Ridge National Laboratory, agreed to pay $120,000 after classified information contained in presentations was disclosed to uncleared students over a five-year period, according to the DOE’s Office of Enforcement.



The payment is “an agreed-upon monetary remedy” instead of an enforcement action, according to an Aug. 16 announcement of the settlement agreement. In addition to the payment, the settlement agreement calls for UT-Battelle, a nonprofit partnership between the University of Tennessee and Battelle...

