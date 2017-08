Trump Nominates CIA Official To Lead Intelligence IT

Law360, Nashville (August 21, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Central Intelligence Agency official John B. Sherman to serve as chief information officer for the U.S. intelligence community, a position that will put him in charge of intelligence information technology procurement and research programs.



Sherman currently serves as deputy director of the CIA’s Open Source Enterprise, a program that is used to integrate open source intelligence and capabilities into the broader intelligence community’s Information Technology Enterprise, or ICITE, program. If confirmed to the CIO role, Sherman will report to Director...

