Navy To Launch Broad Probe After Another Ship Collision

Law360, Nashville (August 21, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy will launch a broad probe to investigate the causes of a spate of recent collisions after a Navy destroyer and a merchant vessel collided, leaving 10 sailors missing as of Monday morning, Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday.



In addition to a specific investigation into the Monday — Sunday, U.S. time — collision between the USS John S. McCain and oil and chemical tanker Alnic MC off the coast of Singapore, Navy chief Adm. John Richardson will launch a broader probe into a...

