Cullen & Dykman, Goldberg Weprin Steer $68M NYC Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (August 21, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Cullen & Dykman LLP has represented Signature Bank in connection with a $68 million loan to Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP-counseled JJ Operating Inc. for a retail property on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Monday.



The loan is for 258 Eighth Ave., and $34 million of the $68 million is new capital while the remainder is assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt at the property.



The 39,500-square-foot building is 100 percent retail, according to RealDirect's website. Gap and...

