Insurer Accused Of Underpaying NJ Out-Of-Network Providers

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 21, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A cardiac surgery group slammed UnitedHealthcare on Friday with a putative class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that the insurer has systematically underpaid out-of-network providers for emergency medical services and directed its insureds to ignore bills from such physicians.



Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates PC asserted that UnitedHealthcare Services Inc. has engaged in those unlawful practices as part of a scheme to coerce out-of-network physicians who provide emergency services to sign network contracts.



“United’s underpayment scheme violates federal and state regulations governing an insurance carrier’s obligation...

To view the full article, register now.