Insurer Accused Of Underpaying NJ Out-Of-Network Providers

By Bill Wichert

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 21, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A cardiac surgery group slammed UnitedHealthcare on Friday with a putative class action in New Jersey federal court alleging that the insurer has systematically underpaid out-of-network providers for emergency medical services and directed its insureds to ignore bills from such physicians.

Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates PC asserted that UnitedHealthcare Services Inc. has engaged in those unlawful practices as part of a scheme to coerce out-of-network physicians who provide emergency services to sign network contracts.

“United’s underpayment scheme violates federal and state regulations governing an insurance carrier’s obligation...
Case Title

MID-ATLANTIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATES, P.C. v. UNITEDHEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.


Case Number

2:17-cv-06270

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

John Michael Vazquez

Date Filed

August 18, 2017

