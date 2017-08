Markel Unit, Builder Settle Condo Defect Coverage Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Markel Corp. insurer and a builder settled a dispute on Monday over whether a policy exclusion barred coverage for defects in a Florida construction project because the damage was to the contractor's own work.



A Florida federal court granted a motion to voluntarily dismiss the suit filed by Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance Co. and policyholder DiMucci Development Corp. of Ponce Inlet Inc. The settlement follows a ruling that a "your work" exclusion in the policy didn't let Evanston off the hook for defending the subcontractor...

To view the full article, register now.