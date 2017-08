2nd Circ. Ruling Encourages State-Level Pipeline Fights

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit’s recent ruling backing New York state’s denial of a water quality permit for a natural gas pipeline previously approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission affirmed the ability of states to have a say in whether projects go forward and will embolden pipeline opponents to pursue challenges at both state and federal levels, experts say.



An appeals panel said Friday that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation didn’t abuse its authority in refusing to issue a Clean Water Act permit for...

