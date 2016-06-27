Fed. Circ. Affirms Vegas Casinos' Slot Machine Patent Win

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit determined Monday that major Las Vegas casinos did not infringe an electronic slot machine patent and accepted a Nevada federal court’s claim construction in the case.



In a one-line order without an opinion, a circuit panel unanimously affirmed district court claim construction that construed that a player, rather than an electronic mechanism, must designate a chosen number for initial display on the slot machine.



Patent holder Rembrandt Gaming Technologies LP acknowledged that the casinos — which included the Bellagio, the Mirage, MGM Grand...

