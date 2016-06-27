Fed. Circ. Affirms Vegas Casinos' Slot Machine Patent Win

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit determined Monday that major Las Vegas casinos did not infringe an electronic slot machine patent and accepted a Nevada federal court’s claim construction in the case.

In a one-line order without an opinion, a circuit panel unanimously affirmed district court claim construction that construed that a player, rather than an electronic mechanism, must designate a chosen number for initial display on the slot machine.

Patent holder Rembrandt Gaming Technologies LP acknowledged that the casinos — which included the Bellagio, the Mirage, MGM Grand...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Rembrandt Gaming Technologies v. Boyd Gaming Corporation


Case Number

16-2249

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

June 27, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular