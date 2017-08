CAS Upholds Lifetime Bans Against Track-And-Field Officials

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals brought by three men challenging lifetime bans from track and field, which were issued after the International Association of Athletics Federations found they were involved in covering up doping by Russian athletes, the Swiss tribunal said Monday.



Alexei Melnikov, a former coach for Russia’s long-distance walkers and runners, and Papa Massata Diack, a consultant to the IAAF whose father Lamine Diack led the organization, in February 2016 joined former Russian track-and-field leader Valentin Balakhnichev in seeking to...

To view the full article, register now.