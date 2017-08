CliniComp Sues Gov't Over Cerner's VA Contract

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT) -- CliniComp International Inc., which provides electronic health record systems for U.S. Department of Defense health care facilities, filed a bid protest in the Court of Federal Claims on Friday, saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs improperly awarded a contract to Cerner Corp. in June without a competitive bidding process.



San Diego-based CliniComp has been providing electronic health record systems to the DOD and certain VA health care facilities since 2009 and said in its complaint that the VA violated the Competition in Contracting Act of...

