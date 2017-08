Venable Hires Real Estate Atty From Stone Pigman

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has hired an attorney with experience in leases and property management to serve as of counsel in its expanding real estate practice in New York, the firm has announced.



Angela J. Crowder joined Venable on Aug. 14 after nearly four years as of counsel with Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC in New Orleans. She said she was drawn to Venable for its national platform and reputation, qualities Crowder said she hopes will expand her practice.



"It was just a really good fit," she said...

