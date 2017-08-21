NY Welder Awarded $4.6M For Asbestos Cancer, Jury Holds

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A New York jury awarded $4.6 million Monday to a welder who contracted mesothelioma after he was exposed to asbestos-containing valves manufactured by Jenkins Bros., his counsel said.



Thomas McGlynn, 75, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, contracted the rare form of cancer while working in the 1970s and 1980s with Jenkins Bros. valves that contained asbestos-contaminated gaskets, packing and insulation, according to a statement by Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC. McGlynn, who was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma on May 16, 2016, used the valves in his work building and...

To view the full article, register now.