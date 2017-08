Honeywell Rival Says It Hacked Into System And Stole IP

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc. tried to capitalize on the success of a rival's online fire and safety inspection tools by hacking into its computer system and stealing its intellectual property, customer list and eventually employees in the process of launching a competing product, according to a suit filed Friday in Georgia federal court.



BuildingReports.com Inc. alleges that Honeywell's foray into the world of inspection report software and tools was marked by a "pattern of illicit conduct" in its suit accusing the tech giant of worming its way...

