Dell, Toshiba Settle Antitrust Claims In Battery MDL

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge signed off on an order dismissing claims from Dell Inc. against Toshiba Corporation on Friday after they reached an undisclosed agreement in antitrust litigation over lithium ion batteries.



Court records show the parties told the court in late July that they executed a settlement agreement, then filed a stipulation for dismissal on Tuesday that said Dell had agreed to drop with prejudice all claims against Toshiba.



U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rodgers signed off on their proposed order Friday. Each party will...

