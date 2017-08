Texas Atty Says Arbitration Settled Girardi & Keese Fee Row

Law360, Houston (August 21, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney and California-based law firm Girardi & Keese, which he was suing over the alleged failure to pay millions in attorneys' fees under a joint representation contract, asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit, saying arbitration had resolved the dispute.



Steven Johnson and The Johnson Law Firm filed the unopposed motion to dismiss, telling U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor that after he entered an agreed order compelling arbitration in November, the parties met before arbitrator Glen M. Ashworth at the Judicial...

