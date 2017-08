Shipyard Loses Reconsider Bid In Sandblasting Coverage Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has refused to reconsider her July decision to release a pair of insurers from multiple suits over coverage for injuries allegedly caused by careless sandblasting in a Louisiana shipyard.



In two rulings issued on Friday and Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Susie Morgan refused to reconsider her finding that Lexington Insurance Co. and State National Insurance Co. do not have to defend Allied Shipyard Inc. from a pair of state court suits.



The dispute stems from two lawsuits originally filed against Allied...

To view the full article, register now.